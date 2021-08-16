ChartEx 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,102.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $269,667.90 and $14,102.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00158153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.58 or 0.99529917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00910269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.54 or 0.07094113 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

