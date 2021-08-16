Cheesecoin Price Up 1.8% This Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $190,400.85 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

