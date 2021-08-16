Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.5% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 35,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.