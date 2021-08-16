Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $101.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.