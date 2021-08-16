Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 68,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

