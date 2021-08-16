Chi Gastoken (CHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $278,549.33

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $278,549.33 and $113,237.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

