Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $21.95 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.