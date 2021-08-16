Chimpion Market Capitalization Hits $90.84 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $90.84 million and approximately $735,795.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00061638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00919164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103583 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

