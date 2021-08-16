China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) Short Interest Update

China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHBU opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. China Agri-Business has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About China Agri-Business
