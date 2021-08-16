China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China CGame, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCGM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS:CCGM remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. China CGame has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

China CGame, Inc develops Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) in China. It focuses on self-developed MMORPGs game titles that are based on China's iconic characters and nostalgic epochs. The company owns two self-developed game engines, Turbo and Apocalypse. It intends to sell prepaid game cards to a range of regional distributors in China; and directly sell game points to players through its online sales platform.

