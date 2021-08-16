China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,692,200 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 13,512,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.71 on Monday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74.
About China Construction Bank
