China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

