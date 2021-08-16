China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.
