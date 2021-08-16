China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China YiBai United Guarantee International stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. China YiBai United Guarantee International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

