Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $71.88 on Top Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $50,021.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $71.88 or 0.00155090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

