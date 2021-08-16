Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 28.7% This Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $173.63 million and $231.00 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00939955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047761 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.