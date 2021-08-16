Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $182.73 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

