Chuk Kin Lau Buys 25,000 Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($30,376.27).
QRT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.25. The company has a market capitalization of £38.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 95.75 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14.
About The Quarto Group
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.