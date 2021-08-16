Chuk Kin Lau Buys 25,000 Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($30,376.27).

QRT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.25. The company has a market capitalization of £38.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 95.75 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14.

Get The Quarto Group alerts:

About The Quarto Group

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.