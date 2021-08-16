CIBC Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$22.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.93.

Shares of TSE:AQN traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,383. The stock has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.80 and a 1 year high of C$22.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

