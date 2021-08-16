CIBC Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.72.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$46.97. The company had a trading volume of 131,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,937. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.34. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$25.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

