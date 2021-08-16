CIBC Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.80. 1,038,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.77. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.45.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

