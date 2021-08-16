CIBC Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.29.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.80. 1,038,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.77. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.45.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

