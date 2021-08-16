Cimarex Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

NYSE XEC opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

