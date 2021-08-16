Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,202 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. 350,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,316,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

