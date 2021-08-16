Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 498,865 Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $657,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,289,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

