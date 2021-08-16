Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 506,692 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 506,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Prospector Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.64 on Monday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

