Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 531.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 18.94% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.84. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.