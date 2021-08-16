Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 6,793 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 908.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AMERCO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AMERCO by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERCO by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $659.72 on Monday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $663.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

