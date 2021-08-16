Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,841 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 439,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $36.10 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $36.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.