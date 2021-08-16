Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,073 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BRF worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,962,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BRFS. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.77. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

