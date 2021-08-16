Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,819 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.