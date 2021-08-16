Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

