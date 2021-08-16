Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.60% of Group Nine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNAC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

