Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 245,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $925,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CNTB opened at $23.51 on Monday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23.

Connect Biopharma Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.