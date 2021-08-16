Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,418,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,833,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,061 shares of company stock worth $646,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

