Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLCAU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,539,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCAU opened at $10.03 on Monday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.