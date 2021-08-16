Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73.

