Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,260 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

