Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.61.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

