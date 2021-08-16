Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 151,002 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 211.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,219,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 572,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,877,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 406,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

