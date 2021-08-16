Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 12,141 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Inozyme Pharma worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ INZY opened at $15.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $375.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.