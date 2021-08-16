Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 7,338 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 75,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

