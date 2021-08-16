Citigroup Raises First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $28.50

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.
Shares of FA stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.