Citigroup Raises First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $28.50

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Shares of FA stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.