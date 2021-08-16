Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $360.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

