Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $476,734,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $238,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

