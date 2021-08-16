Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,734,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,093,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,313,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,053. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.52.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

