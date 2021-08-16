Clarus Securities Boosts HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to C$33.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Clarus Securities from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

HLTRF stock remained flat at $$13.99 during midday trading on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

