Clene Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clene in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.03). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of CLNN opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $525.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.04. Clene has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 15.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clene by 2,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 175.0% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

