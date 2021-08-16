Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $386,470.74 and $940.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00133315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00157149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,167.89 or 0.99914627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00907046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.63 or 0.06837949 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 957,640 coins and its circulating supply is 946,875 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

