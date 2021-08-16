Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Up 72.6% in July

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $13.06 on Monday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

