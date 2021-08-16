CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CMIIU opened at $12.05 on Monday. CM Life Sciences II has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,313,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,970,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,802,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,000,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

